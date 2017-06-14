Hello, again
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
At the urging of many in our fair town (OK, two persons, but still...) I've decided to take a crack at writing again. Some of you may miss my father's column. I can tell you right now that my writing will most likely cause you to miss his even more. But that's all right. I am my father's son, but I am not my father and cannot fill the space he left in life or in this journal.
