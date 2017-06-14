If all Arkansas read the same book
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
The Pecan Man, a novel by Cassie Dandridge Selleck, is the selection for the 2016-17 statewide reading program, "If All Arkansas Read the Same Book." Arkansans are encouraged to read and discuss the book in book clubs and libraries throughout the year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.