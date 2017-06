Photo submitted More than 50 kids participated in Junior Golf Camp last week at Siloam Springs Country Club. The club, in conjunction with the Siloam Springs High School golf program and the First Tee of Northwest Arkansas, held the camp for kids ages 5-15 from June 5-9. "I’m just thrilled and excited to have that many kids sign up and stick with it all week long," said SSCC board member Janette Hayes.