La-Z-Boy donates to Literacy Council

Photo submitted La-Z-Boy donated $3,000 to the Dogwood Literacy Council on Wednesday. Pictured are Audra Ferrell of La-Z-Boy; Lisette Fuentes de Jimenez, literacy council client; Charlie Muessemeyer, literacy council director; Don Austin of La-Z-Boy; and Ben Calvert, literacy council volunteer. The Dogwood Literacy Council plans to use the money to improve its programming, Muessemeyer said.

