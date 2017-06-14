La-Z-Boy donates to Literacy Council
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Photo submitted La-Z-Boy donated $3,000 to the Dogwood Literacy Council on Wednesday. Pictured are Audra Ferrell of La-Z-Boy; Lisette Fuentes de Jimenez, literacy council client; Charlie Muessemeyer, literacy council director; Don Austin of La-Z-Boy; and Ben Calvert, literacy council volunteer. The Dogwood Literacy Council plans to use the money to improve its programming, Muessemeyer said.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.