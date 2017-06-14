Maxwell garners statewide recognition

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Audrey Maxwell was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps Girls Soccer Player of the Year for 2017. Maxwell scored a school record 42 goals and tallied 18 assists for the four-time state champion Lady Panthers.

There were only three matches during her record-breaking 2017 season in which junior forward Audrey Maxwell didn't score a goal for Siloam Springs girls soccer team.