Maxwell garners statewide recognition
n She is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps girls soccer player of the year.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
There were only three matches during her record-breaking 2017 season in which junior forward Audrey Maxwell didn't score a goal for Siloam Springs girls soccer team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.