Race for the pancakes fundraiser

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Samuel Hassett cooked pancakes on the griddle inside the Word of Life Fellowship during the New Beginnings Pregnancy Services fundraiser on Saturday morning. The event included a 5K race, 1 mile walk and 20 mile cycle, as well as a pancake breakfast.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Samuel Hassett cooked pancakes on the griddle inside the Word of Life Fellowship during the New Beginnings Pregnancy Services fundraiser on Saturday morning. The event included a 5K race, 1 mile walk and 20 mile cycle, as well as a pancake breakfast.