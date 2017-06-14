Race for the pancakes fundraiser
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Samuel Hassett cooked pancakes on the griddle inside the Word of Life Fellowship during the New Beginnings Pregnancy Services fundraiser on Saturday morning. The event included a 5K race, 1 mile walk and 20 mile cycle, as well as a pancake breakfast.
