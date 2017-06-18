Moratoriums up for debate at Tuesday's meeting
City board to consider six-month ban on marijuana facility applications, four month ban on mobile and manufactured home developments.
Sunday, June 18, 2017
The Siloam Springs Board of Directors is set to tackle an agenda headlined by a pair of moratorium proposals and a grant application that has the potential to speed up a proposed sidewalk project along East Main Street.
