All-Stars ready for soccer games

n Siloam Springs will be well-represented tonight in Conway.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior goalkeeper Anna Claire Lewis will represent the four-time Class 6A state champion Lady Panthers in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Girls Soccer Game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior goalkeeper Anna Claire Lewis will represent the four-time Class 6A state champion Lady Panthers in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Girls Soccer Game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

There's a mood around Siloam Springs' 2017 all-star soccer players that seems to be pretty consistent.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.