Brooker speaks to Kiwanis Club

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club president Steve Onnen, right, presented a check to Mark Brooker, executive director of the Manna Center, for a donation to help the center continue to serve the community. Brooker was the guest speaker to the Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, June 14. The Kiwanis Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University. Steve Avery, transportation director for the Siloam Springs School District will be the guest speaker on June 21.

