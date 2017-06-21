Circle of Life receives La-Z-Boy furniture donation

Photo submitted La-Z-Boy Furniture of Siloam Springs recently donated new furniture valued at approximately $30,000 to Circle of Life Hospice to be used in the main living room area of the Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale.

Circle of Life Hospice, an organization that provides compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families, has become even more comfortable, thanks to a furniture donation from La-Z-Boy Furniture of Siloam Springs.