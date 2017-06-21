Look at me!

We realized we were special in our childhood years. Make a funny face at Mom and get an appreciative smile and laugh, maybe even a tasty treat as well. It's a learned behavior. "Mom, watch this!" was uttered at every opportunity to show how much better we were than our competing siblings. Such is how our narcissistic tendencies began.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.