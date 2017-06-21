Rodeo royalty crowned

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Kodi Starkey was named the Siloam Springs Rodeo Princess on Saturday, during the 59th annual rodeo.

The 59th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo featured a strong group of contestants for the two crowns that were up for grabs this year. Seven contestants vied to succeed Emily Linn as the Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen and two others competed for the title of Princess, which was held by Falyn Cordeiro.