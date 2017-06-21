Rodeo royalty crowned
n Brittney Doshier and Kodi Starkey were named this year’s queen and princess, respectively.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
The 59th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo featured a strong group of contestants for the two crowns that were up for grabs this year. Seven contestants vied to succeed Emily Linn as the Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen and two others competed for the title of Princess, which was held by Falyn Cordeiro.
