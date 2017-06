Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs volleyball coach Rose Cheek-Willis will coach the West All-stars in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Cheek-Willis retired this past school-year after a 36-year career as head volleyball coach for Siloam Springs, which includes seven state championships.