All in for music

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Zack McKim is one of the founding members of the All In Collective, and he is also a singer in local band Paperweight.

Pour Jons coffee shop enjoyed a successful move from their old building into a new place on East Main Street earlier this year. Part of the reason for that move was that owner Chris Moore wanted more space to be able to host events, and there is one group that is hard at work making sure that space is filled constantly.