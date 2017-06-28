Chamber recognizes honors graduates

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Alex Cornett, representing the Soderquist Center, introduced senior Solomon Jackson during the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce annual Honors Luncheon in May. The Chamber hosts a unique event each year to recognize honor and high honor graduates of Siloam Springs High School. During the luncheon, a chamber member stands and introduces each student, highlighting the student’s personal achievements.

Over the past four decades, the community has given more than $11.6 million in local scholarships to graduating high school seniors, according to Lisa Harris, retired scholarship program director.