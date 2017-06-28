'She was a difference maker'
n Georgenia Hagedorn retired from teaching from Siloam Springs School District.
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Georgenia Hagedorn has been a part of Siloam Springs Schools since she started first grade in 1963.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.