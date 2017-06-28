Still has plenty to do
n Vester Cripps may not be taking volunteer shifts in Siloam Springs’ Fire Department any more, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t busy.
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
On the last day of EMS week in May 2017, Vester Cripps was honored for nearly three decades of service to the Siloam Springs Fire Department as a volunteer. Cripps retired from the Siloam Springs Fire Department that day, where he had served since 1989. But by no means was he retiring from firefighting and public service altogether.
