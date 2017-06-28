Still has plenty to do

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Gentry Fire Chief Vester Cripps (right) shook hands with Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner after Cripps was recognized during the 50 years of EMS celebration in May 2017.

On the last day of EMS week in May 2017, Vester Cripps was honored for nearly three decades of service to the Siloam Springs Fire Department as a volunteer. Cripps retired from the Siloam Springs Fire Department that day, where he had served since 1989. But by no means was he retiring from firefighting and public service altogether.