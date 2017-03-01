Cameron named to All-SAC first team
n Senior guard Powell garners third team honors.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
John Brown University sophomore Baily Cameron has again been named to the All-Sooner Athletic first team, while senior Kodee Powell earned third team accolades as the duo were honored by SAC coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.