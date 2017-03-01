Eason, Davis engagement announced
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Rick and Shelly Eason of Summers, Ark., announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Hannah Eason to Harold Davis of Siloam Springs, Ark.
