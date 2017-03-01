FCCLA gold medalists Pena and Carroll
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Photo submitted Siloam Springs High School students Karla Pena (right) and Victoria Carroll (left) received gold medals at the state FCCLA STAR events, held on Feb. 23. Pena competed in entrepreneurship and Carroll competed in leadership. Pena will be advancing to the national competition in Nashville, Tenn., on July 2 through 6. Carroll is an alternate for nationals.
