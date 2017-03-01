Fire Chief gives update to Republican Women

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Fire Chief Jeremy Criner was the featured speaker at the Siloam Springs Republican Women&#8217;s meeting on Monday night. Criner gave a report about his department&#8217;s current programs and future plans.
Siloam Springs has the highest percentage of female firefighters in the region, Fire Chief Jeremey Criner told the Republican Women's group on Monday evening.

