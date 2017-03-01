Former JBU professor to release novel
n A release party for “Sacrificial Lam” will be held Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Gary Guinn, a retired John Brown University English literature professor, will be debuting his novel "Sacrificial Lam" at a launch party on Saturday.
