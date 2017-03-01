JBU women wrap up regular season with win
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
BETHANY, Okla. -- The No. 17 John Brown University women's basketball team grabbed the lead early on and pulled away in a hot-shooting third quarter to take a 63-52 win over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.
