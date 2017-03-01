Jupiter bright and easy to see in March
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
In March, we observe the Vernal (Spring) Equinox. "Nox" implies "Night" and the prefix "Equi" means 'equal.' Thus -- the Spring Equinox is one of two days of the year when the day and the night are equal in length. The Vernal Equinox this year occurs at 6:27 a.m. EDT on March 20. Spring will have sprung although, by the look of the daffodils well sprouted in my front yard, spring has already begun! I have lived in Northwest Arkansas for about 22 years and this is the warmest winter I have ever experienced here!
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.