Jupiter bright and easy to see in March

In March, we observe the Vernal (Spring) Equinox. "Nox" implies "Night" and the prefix "Equi" means 'equal.' Thus -- the Spring Equinox is one of two days of the year when the day and the night are equal in length. The Vernal Equinox this year occurs at 6:27 a.m. EDT on March 20. Spring will have sprung although, by the look of the daffodils well sprouted in my front yard, spring has already begun! I have lived in Northwest Arkansas for about 22 years and this is the warmest winter I have ever experienced here!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.