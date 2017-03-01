Kiwanians clean up Hwy 412
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Photo submitted Members of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club participated in their quarterly trash pickup along U.S. Highway 412 between Elm Street and State Line Road on Saturday, Feb. 18. Pictured are club members, from left, Carla Bailey, Jay Williams and Craig Taylor. Not pictured are David Bailey, Robyn and Tim Daugherty, Jerrid Gelinas and Bryan Austin.
