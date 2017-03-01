Men suffer overtime loss at Southwestern Christian

BETHANY, Okla. -- Senior Miguel Martinez recorded his third double-double of the season, but the John Brown University men's basketball team could not hold on to a lead in overtime, falling in the regular season final, 55-51, at Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.