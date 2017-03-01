Men suffer overtime loss at Southwestern Christian
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
BETHANY, Okla. -- Senior Miguel Martinez recorded his third double-double of the season, but the John Brown University men's basketball team could not hold on to a lead in overtime, falling in the regular season final, 55-51, at Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.