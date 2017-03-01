Northwest Health Occupational Medicine now open

Dr. Janan Lane

A full-service occupational medicine clinic is now open inside Siloam Springs Medical Plaza. Located at 3721 E. U.S. Highway 412 in Siloam Springs, Northwest Health Occupational Medicine recently opened its doors for business on Feb. 20. Business hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with after-hour services available at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Emergency Department. Clinic and hospital staff will work closely with employers to ensure workers receive the care they need 24/7.