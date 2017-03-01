Panthers finish sixth at state meet
n Siloam Springs had a pair of fourth-place and sixth-place finishes.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
BENTONVILLE -- The Siloam Springs swim and dive teams wrapped up their seasons on Friday and Saturday of last week at the Class 6A/7A State Swimming and Diving championships held at the Bentonville Community Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.