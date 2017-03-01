Panthers finish sixth at state meet

Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Brittan Butler of Siloam Springs swims in the boys 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Class 6A/7A State Swim Meet at the Bentonville Community Center. Butler placed sixth in the event with a time of 5:04.27.

BENTONVILLE -- The Siloam Springs swim and dive teams wrapped up their seasons on Friday and Saturday of last week at the Class 6A/7A State Swimming and Diving championships held at the Bentonville Community Center.