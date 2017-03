Photo submitted Phillip Stokes, the new electric department director for the city of Siloam Springs, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Stokes spoke to the club about his background and where he sees the city’s electric department heading for the future. The Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University. Kiwanis member and local historian Rick Parker will be the speaker at the next meeting on March 1.