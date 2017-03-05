Chamber hires Reed
Sunday, March 5, 2017
Nathan Reed has joined the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce as Director of Economic Development. He will coordinate business recruitment activities, visit local companies to complete annual Employer Retention and Expansion surveys for the Northwest Arkansas Council and work as a member of the City of Siloam Springs Economic Development Team to continue developing our local economy. In addition to these duties, he will be organizing several major events for the Chamber.
