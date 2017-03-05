Colibri to perform at JBU March 12
Sunday, March 5, 2017
John Brown University's Artist Series presents Colibri, the dynamic duo that combines the talents of violinist Evelyn Petcher and pianist Hannah Mindeman, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the Berry Performing Arts Center.
