Double plays cost Panthers in loss

n The Siloam Springs baseball team lost its home opener to Springdale 4-2 on Thursday.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Chandler Cook is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against Springdale on Thursday at James Butts Baseball Park. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 4-2.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Chandler Cook is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against Springdale on Thursday at James Butts Baseball Park. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 4-2.

Siloam Springs' baseball team had opportunities on Thursday in its home opener against Springdale.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.