Drovers stun JBU women

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Junior guard Jana Schammel scored 13 points off the bench Tuesday in John Brown’s 67-62 loss to Science and Arts (Okla.) in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament at Bill George Arena.

John Brown's women have enjoyed one of the best basketball seasons in program history in 2016-17, and the Golden Eagles are hoping that their resume will be enough to land them a spot in the NAIA National Tournament later this month.