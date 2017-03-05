JBU men's season ends with loss at SAGU
Sunday, March 5, 2017
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- The seventh-seeded John Brown University men's basketball team closed an early gap midway through the first half, but second-seeded Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) avenged a loss earlier this season and took a 76-66 win inside the Shaeffer Center on Tuesday evening in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
