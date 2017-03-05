Library closing in on one year of operation
Sunday, March 5, 2017
The sounds of a children's song in Spanish echoed through the children's area Friday morning. The kids huddled around a John Brown University student, sang along and recited letters they had learned over the previous weeks in a classroom tucked in behind rows of brightly illustrated books and touchscreen computers with colorful keyboards.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.