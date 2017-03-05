Library closing in on one year of operation

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Rebecca Melton teaches a weekly bilingual preschool class at the Siloam Springs Library.

The sounds of a children's song in Spanish echoed through the children's area Friday morning. The kids huddled around a John Brown University student, sang along and recited letters they had learned over the previous weeks in a classroom tucked in behind rows of brightly illustrated books and touchscreen computers with colorful keyboards.