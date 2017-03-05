Organization shines 'Bright' at event

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday A group of Siloam Springs School District supporters attended the Bright Futures USA Evening of Champions award banquet on Thursday. Pictured are Kristi Wiggins, federal programs coordinator; Peter Davis, fifth-grade teacher; Grace Davis, director of teacher quality and community relations; Jason Jones, high school principal; Sarah Jones, Bright Futures Siloam Springs director; Brian Hyde, school volunteer; Chuck Hyde, school board member and CEO of the Soderquist Center; and Jason Jones, district child nutrition director.

Bright Futures USA held its fourth annual national conference on the John Brown University campus last week. Both the Siloam Springs and Lincoln school districts received recognition during the organization's awards banquet on Thursday night.