Season ends in loss for Lady Comets
Sunday, March 5, 2017
CLEVELAND, Okla. -- The Kansas (Okla.) girls basketball team's season came to an end Thursday with a 44-40 loss to Newkirk (Okla.) in the Class 3A Area II Tournament.
