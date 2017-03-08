Act fast for appendicitis

Dr. Patrick Schiefelbein

Do you know how to tell if your appendix is inflamed? Imagine this -- you're going about your day, working, exercising or spending time with your family, when all of a sudden you feel a sharp, stabbing pain in your abdomen. You've been a little nauseous all day, and you haven't felt hungry, so you chalk it up to eating too much at your last meal. Right? Wrong.