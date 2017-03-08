Broyles named Youth of the Year

Photo submitted Blake Mathias was named the Siloam Springs Junior Youth of the Year at the annual Boys and Girls Club award banquet last month.

The Benton County Boys and Girls club held their annual awards banquet Thursday, Feb. 9, to honor two junior youth of the year and one overall youth of the year. Wiley Gardisser was named junior youth of the year for Gentry and Blake Mathias won the honor for Siloam Springs. Connor Broyles was named the organizational youth of the year. In addition, David McDaniel was named volunteer of the year.