Church attendance can change your life
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
The example and wisdom of Jesus Christ is esteemed even by those who do not believe he is the Son of God. The Koran teaches that Jesus was a messenger of Allah. The mainstream Muslim belief is that Jesus didn't suffer death but was instead raised alive to heaven. Mahatma Gandhi, who is a teacher for Hindu said, "I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.