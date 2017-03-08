Crawley, Herring to wed
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Darren and Cheryl Crawley of Siloam Springs, Ark., announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Shelby Crawley to Jacob Herring, both of Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.