Warden presents church history
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Photo submitted Don Warden, director of the Siloam Springs Museum, spoke to the Rotary Club on Feb. 28. Warden gave a most informative presentation regarding the history of the early churches that were established in Siloam Springs. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets each Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.
