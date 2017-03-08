Warden presents church history

Photo submitted Don Warden, director of the Siloam Springs Museum, spoke to the Rotary Club on Feb. 28. Warden gave a most informative presentation regarding the history of the early churches that were established in Siloam Springs. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets each Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

