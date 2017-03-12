Baseball picks up win over Harrison

A hot offensive start was enough to put the Siloam Springs baseball team ahead of conference foes Harrison for good at James Butts Baseball Park on Friday night. The Panthers put together a four-run first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit, and never looked back en route to a 10-2 win.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.