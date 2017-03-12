Baseball picks up win over Harrison
n The Panthers scored four runs in the first in the 10-2 win.
Sunday, March 12, 2017
A hot offensive start was enough to put the Siloam Springs baseball team ahead of conference foes Harrison for good at James Butts Baseball Park on Friday night. The Panthers put together a four-run first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit, and never looked back en route to a 10-2 win.
