Museum highlights first female postmaster

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Photo submitted Postmaster Mattie Vanhooser, left, worked inside the Post Office located on St. John Street (now University Street). The building is now used as the Arvest Bank community room. Vanhooser was the first female postmaster in Siloam Springs and served from 1910 to 1914.
In a time when it was rare for women to hold professional or managerial positions, Mattie Vanhooser was the first woman in Siloam Springs to serve as postmaster.

