Byrd, Wilkins engagement announced
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michael and Lynda Byrd of Conway, Ark., announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Myrisa Aubrey Byrd of Conway to Blake Amos Wilkins, formerly of Decatur, Ark., and currently of Conway.
