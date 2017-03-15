Byrd, Wilkins engagement announced

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Blake Wilkins and Myrisa Byrd
Michael and Lynda Byrd of Conway, Ark., announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Myrisa Aubrey Byrd of Conway to Blake Amos Wilkins, formerly of Decatur, Ark., and currently of Conway.

