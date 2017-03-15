Correction

In Wednesday's paper, a story about the Boys and Girls Club incorrectly referred to the Boys and Girls Club chapter to which the Siloam Springs and Gentry locations belong as the "Boys and Girls Club of Benton County." The correct title for that group is "Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County."

