Interesting instruments
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Photo submitted Southside Elementary recently held the annual fourth grade instrument contest. Students were challenged to make their own musical instruments. The grand prize winner was Brandon Gomez; Elias Flores and Melanie Rodriguez tied for first place; China Mojica won second place; Jaxson Devoe and Amy Robinette tied for third place; and Trinity Brown, Dillion Caulkins and Tayler Luper received honorable mention medals. Pictured are (left front) Melanie Rodriguez, Jaxson Devoe, Elias Flores, Brandon Gomez, (back left) Tayler Luper, Trinity Brown, Amy Robinette and Dillion Caulkins. China Mojica is not pictured.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.