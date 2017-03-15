Interesting instruments

Photo submitted Southside Elementary recently held the annual fourth grade instrument contest. Students were challenged to make their own musical instruments. The grand prize winner was Brandon Gomez; Elias Flores and Melanie Rodriguez tied for first place; China Mojica won second place; Jaxson Devoe and Amy Robinette tied for third place; and Trinity Brown, Dillion Caulkins and Tayler Luper received honorable mention medals. Pictured are (left front) Melanie Rodriguez, Jaxson Devoe, Elias Flores, Brandon Gomez, (back left) Tayler Luper, Trinity Brown, Amy Robinette and Dillion Caulkins. China Mojica is not pictured.

