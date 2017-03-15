Jumping to the future
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A day of cold rain kept skydivers and their planes grounded on Saturday, but the approximately 50 jumpers and instructors still had plenty to do on solid ground at Cecil Smith Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.