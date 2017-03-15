SSRH awarded hospital accreditation from The Joint Commission

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital announced it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

