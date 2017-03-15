Who is walking who?

"Pa, let's go" implores my beautiful and impatient granddaughter. It seems I take much more time to get ready for a walk than she does. This little free spirit wants to see more of this big beautiful world and I am holding her back. Looking down and smiling into those big beautiful eyes, I say, "Ok. Where are we going?" She surveys the landscape even as she moves her feet forward. "Let's go over there," as she looks down the paved road in the camping trailer park. We walk up the steps to the bathroom then back down again. We walk very closely to the drainage ditch in order to look at and a bit into the concrete pipe. We walk along the woods' edge as all the while she pulls me along. I follow her lead unless she starts down a road that would take too long, is the park ranger's private drive, or she gets too close for comfort to the drainage pipe that is several feet below us. In those moments I pull her soft little hand in a different direction and say, "Let's go look at that." There is occasional resistance and an even rarer insistence on grandpa's part that we are NOT going where she wants. After a few moments the tension in the air and between our hands dissipates as she surrenders and says, "O-kay."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.